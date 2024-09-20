HiSo Party magazine’s publisher spells out the secret to a society’s happiness

She made this remark during a charity gala dinner, “A Night of Love & Giving”, to mark the media outlet’s 21th anniversary at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River on Tuesday (September 17).
Preeyamon said the media outlet had continued to contribute to society, such as by publishing the successful lives of Thai celebrities and business people to inspire other readers, in addition to hosting charity activities.
“The Thanavisuth family believes that becoming a giver will lead to success and happiness in Thai society,” she said.
The highlight of the charity gala dinner was the auction of bags from American luxury brand Judith Leiber, and “Meaning of Love” exhibition of photographs by celebrities.
Several celebrities attended the event including Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Football Association of Thailand president Nualphan Lamsam, Siam Piwat Group CEO Chadatip Chutrakul and Gulf Energy Development CEO Sarath Ratanavadi.
Some of the proceeds from the charity gala dinner have been donated for child protection and welfare, as well as prevention of sexual abuse in sports industry.