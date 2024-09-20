Adorable baby hippo Moo Deng to get her own line of products

Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi province is now selling merchandise to capitalise on the popularity of the adorable two-month-old pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng.

Moo Deng, or “bouncy pig” in Thai, has become a viral sensation on social media, captivating both local and international audiences. Over the weekend, more than 10,000 people flocked to Khao Kheow Zoo to catch a glimpse of the tiny hippo.

The little hippo’s popularity has also led to a surge in followers for the “Kha Moo (Pig Leg) & the Gang” Facebook page, which hit more than 910,000 as of press time.