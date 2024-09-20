Adorable baby hippo Moo Deng to get her own line of products

Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi province is now selling merchandise to capitalise on the popularity of the adorable two-month-old pygmy hippopotamus, Moo Deng.
Moo Deng, or “bouncy pig” in Thai, has become a viral sensation on social media, captivating both local and international audiences. Over the weekend, more than 10,000 people flocked to Khao Kheow Zoo to catch a glimpse of the tiny hippo.
The little hippo’s popularity has also led to a surge in followers for the “Kha Moo (Pig Leg) & the Gang” Facebook page, which hit more than 910,000 as of press time.
Narongwit Chodchoi, the zoo’s director, said many of the people flocking to Khao Kheow Zoo over the weekend sought Moo Deng-related souvenirs to take home.
So, in response, Khao Kheow is registering the trademark and copyright for Moo Deng-branded products with the Department of Intellectual Property, he said.
The first wave of merchandise, such as hippo-patterned T-shirts, will be launched this week. Additional products, such as Hawaiian shirts and pants, are expected to be available next week. The zoo is also exploring collaborations with interested parties to produce other items like Line stickers, stamps and drinking water, he said.