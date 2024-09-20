Fast-appreciating baht raises concerns for Thailand’s economy

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said that the rapid appreciation of the Thai currency had further raised production costs for the private sector, and the influx of cheap imports from China was exacerbating the situation.

“What we need is a stable baht and assistance in managing rising financial costs,” Kriengkrai stated.

Paophum added that “Action should be taken to ensure that the baht is “neither too strong nor too weak, and most importantly, not overly volatile.”

Despite the tourism sector's continued growth, the baht's appreciation could reduce tourists' purchasing power, particularly affecting their spending on shopping and accommodation.

Surawat Akaraworamat, vice president of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), said that it may influence foreign tourists' spending, as the appreciation would make goods and services in Thailand appear more expensive.

Furthermore, the stronger baht could hinder achievement of Thailand's tourism targets for this year.