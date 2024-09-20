Bangkok’s Samyan Mitrtown celebrates 5 years of success

At a press conference on Friday, Thanapol Sirithanachai, FPT’s country CEO, announced that Samyan Mitrtown has reached its breakeven point and is now generating about 1 billion baht in annual rental income. This accounts for 10-15% of FPT’s total revenue.

The project’s success is reflected in its impressive occupancy rate. Office spaces boast a 98% occupancy rate, while retail spaces are at 97%, surpassing the average for Grade A office buildings in Bangkok by 14.8%.

The Triple Y Hotel within the complex boasts an occupancy rate of more than 90%, while the Triple Y Residence long-term leasehold condominium sold out completely in 2022. Resale prices for residential units have seen a remarkable increase of more than 20% from the initial offering, reaching 160,000 baht per square metre.

Over the past five years, Samyan Mitrtown has become a vibrant hub of activity in Bangkok, welcoming over 120 million visitors and attracting a daily footfall of up to 80,000 people. The Samyan Mitrtown Hall has hosted more than 500 events and conferences, catering to a diverse range of industries.

