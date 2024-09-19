Bibliophile ‘Phi Krasue’ set to stalk 29th Book Expo Thailand 2024 next month

The major year-end book event, the 29th Book Expo Thailand 2024, will be held from October 10-20, 2024 at Halls 5-7, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The theme of the event is “Ghosts” with the concept “Reading Until the Afterlife.”

Even before the event opens, the promotional poster for the 29th National Book Fair has already drawn attention with its eerie, Thai ghost-inspired design.