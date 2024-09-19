Bibliophile ‘Phi Krasue’ set to stalk 29th Book Expo Thailand 2024 next month

The major year-end book event, the 29th Book Expo Thailand 2024, will be held from October 10-20, 2024 at Halls 5-7, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
The theme of the event is “Ghosts” with the concept “Reading Until the Afterlife.”
Even before the event opens, the promotional poster for the 29th National Book Fair has already drawn attention with its eerie, Thai ghost-inspired design.
The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand opened submissions for a key visual design competition for the expo, and received a total of 438 entries.
The association’s committee unanimously chose "Phi Krasue" by Thayatorn Thammachipcharoen, citing the design's alignment with the theme and its clear, straightforward communication. The design is also seen as a representation of Thai soft power.
Additionally, 100 entries from the competition will be selected and displayed in an exhibition during the book expo.
Thayatorn, the winner, explained that the design drew from the well-known Thai ghost, "Phi Krasue", to symbolise life after death or the afterlife.
"With a love for reading, 'Phi Krasue’, who glows after leaving her body during nighttime hunts, holds a book and uses her own light to read a novel. The design also incorporates fonts from old Thai ghost comics sold for one baht per issue, enhancing the Thai cultural essence," Thayatorn said.
“I’m very proud of this work and the award, as it was the first time I had entered a competition. I initially hesitated, thinking the younger generation was more skilled. I encourage Thais who wish to present their ideas and showcase their pride in their work to join future competitions,” he added.