Hun Sen claims he tossed his Thai degrees long ago

In his post, Hun Sen clarified: “Let me be clear, I have long discarded all three of the degrees from Thai institutions that were given to me years ago. Those certificates have no value to me and are not worth keeping.”

He went on to say, "The first degree I received was in 2001, the second in 2006, and the third in 2019. I take no pride in the paper from your institution at all. My intellect and knowledge did not come from your degrees or universities but from the people of Cambodia and the schools in Cambodia that educated me."

He emphasised further, "Let me make this clear, if you consider the period when you awarded me those degrees (which I never requested) and compare it with the time I served the nation, it’s clear that your certificates had no impact on my success whatsoever."