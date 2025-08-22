Two pivotal legal cases in Thai politics: Final showdown for the Shinawatra father-daughter duo



Closing statement and final decision

The next steps involve the closing statement, which the Court has fast-tracked to be delivered on August 25, ahead of the original schedule of August 27. This is to allow the judges more time to consider the case before the final verdict on August 29.

Although the details of Paetongtarn’s responses during the trial remain unknown, in her statement submitted to the Court on August 4, she denied any wrongdoing or serious ethical violations. She insisted that her actions had not damaged the reputation of the office of the Prime Minister or undermined public trust in her integrity.

Regarding her controversial remark, “If you want something, please let me know and I will arrange it for you,” Paetongtarn clarified that her intention was to encourage the other party to express their needs first, following the principles of “Principled Negotiation” and focusing on the mutual interests of the parties involved, not necessarily to follow every condition put forward.

Paetongtarn also referred to “Huot”, a close associate of Hun Sen, who acted as a mediator during the discussions and helped to calm tensions, particularly regarding the border dispute. After the Cambodian side released the audio clip of their conversation on June 15, 2025, she apologised to the public and personally called the commander of the Second Army to explain the situation.

“I engaged in these talks with the best interests of the country and the people in mind,” she explained in her statement. “While some of my words may have been inappropriate, if viewed with fairness, it’s clear that I was focused on what was best for the public. The key points of the conversation were shared with all relevant parties without any concealment, as I firmly believe that integrity is the best defence.”

Paetongtarn has asked the Court to consider her sincerity and fairness in evaluating her actions.



Timeline of the Paetongtarn’s audio clip case

The timeline of this case, as explained by Paetongtarn to the Constitutional Court, is as follows:

March 21, 2025: Paetongtarn and the Royal Thai Army worked together effectively. As Prime Minister, she chaired a meeting to monitor the operations of the National Committee for the Prevention and Resolution of Security Threats in border areas with neighbouring countries.

May 28, 2025: Around 3:30 PM, clashes occurred near Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani Province after Cambodian soldiers were found building structures encroaching into Thai territory.

June 3, 2025: Despite it being a public holiday for His Majesty the Queen’s birthday, Paetongtarn convened a meeting with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Government House to discuss negotiations on military adjustments in line with bilateral agreements and prepare the first statement draft.

June 4, 2025: The Thai government issued Statement 1, affirming its commitment to peaceful methods of safeguarding sovereignty, adhering to the framework of MOU 43 (2000).

June 5, 2025: The Cambodian government issued a statement proposing to bring the territorial dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Paetongtarn convened a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Government House, leading to the issuance of Statement 2 from Thailand, expressing grave concern over Cambodia's actions and urging Cambodia to withdraw troops from the disputed area.

June 6, 2025: Paetongtarn, as Prime Minister, chaired a National Security Council (NSC) meeting, emphasising the unity of the government and military. She instructed security agencies to propose four steps for border control, including setting opening and closing times for border checkpoints. A joint press conference was held with security agencies.

On the same afternoon, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called to inquire about the situation and proposed using the ASEAN mechanism to resolve the issue, with all parties reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful resolution.

In the evening, Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence announced that it would not accept any negotiations on military adjustments along the border.

June 6-14, 2025: Paetongtarn continued diplomatic efforts with the security agencies to resolve the issue through bilateral talks, though Cambodian leaders, particularly Hun Sen, applied pressure and provoked Thailand.



Huot’s request for a meeting

On June 15, 2025, Huot, a close associate of Hun Sen, reached out to Paetongtarn to request a meeting about the border situation. After consulting with the Prime Minister's Secretary-General, Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Paetongtarn agreed to meet with Huot to hear the facts of the situation, which she felt could be useful.

Paetongtarn, along with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (then Defence Minister) and Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, met with Huot. He proposed that a conversation with Hun Sen might help to calm tensions at the border and facilitate an easier resolution.

Huot indicated he would contact Hun Sen to help de-escalate the situation. Paetongtarn did not initiate or suggest the conversation. However, Hun Sen did not answer the phone when Huot tried to reach him. As recounted by Thaksin Shinawatra during the July 9, 2025, "Path to Thailand’s Future" programme, Huot called Hun Sen, but Hun Sen was reportedly asleep, making it impossible to connect.

Later that evening, while Paetongtarn was alone, Huot contacted her again. Unaware that the conversation would involve Hun Sen, Paetongtarn answered the call. Huot informed her that he intended to include Hun Sen in the conversation through a conference call. Paetongtarn agreed, seeing it as a good opportunity to persuade Hun Sen to help with the negotiations and encourage the Cambodian government and military to engage in formal diplomatic talks to resolve the Thai-Cambodian border issue.

This phone call eventually became the basis for the case.



August 22: Court ruling on Thaksin’s Section 112 case

As for the case regarding Section 112, or lese majeste charges, of Thaksin, the court had previously scheduled hearings for the prosecution's witnesses from July 1-3, and for the defence's witnesses on July 16. Key figures such as Tongthong Chandransu, former Dean of the Faculty of Law at Chulalongkorn University; Wissanu Krea-ngam, former Deputy Prime Minister and renowned legal expert; and Thaksin himself, gave testimony.

All four of the hearings were conducted in private, with no external parties allowed to attend. Thaksin personally attended each of the sessions, receiving support from key politicians and family members, such as Somchai Wongsawat (his brother-in-law and former Prime Minister), Sermsak Pongpanit, a senior member of the Pheu Thai Party, and several former ministers.



Impact and changes in the political landscape

It cannot be denied that these two cases involving the Shinawatra father-daughter duo are not just personal matters, but will also have significant impacts on the political landscape in Thailand, particularly concerning the confidence in the government led by the Pheu Thai Party. The stability of the government is in question, and the possibility of a new political crisis remains a real concern.

For the audio clip case, if Paetongtarn, the Prime Minister, is cleared of any wrongdoing, the government may continue, but her position as PM would still carry a political wound. Public doubts will remain, and opposition parties, especially the "Power of the Land" protest group, would continue their attacks.

If Paetongtarn is found guilty in this case, the Prime Minister’s position will be up for change, which could lead to a shift in leadership, whether from Pheu Thai or another coalition party. The chance of a snap election would increase, opening the door for a new political game.

As for Thaksin’s Section 112 case, today’s verdict will similarly affect the image of Pheu Thai as the leader behind the scenes and manager of the government. This could have significant political ramifications.

If Thaksin is acquitted, some groups may use it to fuel criticism about the double standards in the lese majeste cases, while a guilty verdict could reduce the momentum for any amendments to Section 112.

The ongoing legal cases of Paetongtarn and Thaksin are entering their final stages, and regardless of the outcome of these two verdicts, they will undoubtedly affect Thailand’s political landscape. The equation that Thaksin and Pheu Thai have attempted to lock in their coalition partners may not remain the same.