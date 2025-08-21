Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet reinforces China’s authority over ‘roof of the world’

According to the BBC, Xi called for unity during his visit, addressing a crowd of 20,000 to mark the 60th anniversary of China’s establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region following its annexation.

His trip to Lhasa, which sits at a high altitude that could pose health risks for the 72-year-old leader, appears to underscore his intent to assert his authority over the region.

This marks only Xi’s second presidential visit to the tightly-controlled region. During his address, he praised local authorities for "engaging in a thorough struggle against separatism," referencing the long-standing Tibetan resistance to Beijing’s rule.

"To govern, stabilise and develop Tibet, the first thing is to maintain political stability, social stability, ethnic unity and religious harmony," Xi said, according to an official summary of his speech.