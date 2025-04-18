\'Resist protectionism,\' China\'s Xi tells Cambodia as Phnom Penh seeks loans

Cambodia is a major exporter of clothing and footwear to the United States, and was slapped with a US import tax of 49%, one of the highest globally, before "reciprocal" duties were paused until July for most countries, except those on China, which faces combined tariffs of 145%.

In an article published in Cambodian media, Xi urged Phnom Penh to oppose "hegemonism" and "protectionism", repeating messages he sent earlier this week to Vietnam and Malaysia during the first two legs of his trip.

Phnom Penh is a close partner of China, which has invested billions of dollars in projects including roads and airports, and is the country's largest creditor.

"We expect more cooperation, including on infrastructure development," Meas Soksensan, spokesman for the Cambodian finance ministry, told Reuters on the eve of Xi's arrival in the capital, Phnom Penh.

He was answering a question about whether Cambodia expected Beijing to announce financial support for a 180 km (111.85 miles) canal, which is the country's most ambitious infrastructure project.