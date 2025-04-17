Cambodia seeks China help as Xi visits amid US tariff standoff

Phnom Penh is a close partner of China, which has invested billions of dollars in projects including roads and airports, and is the country's largest creditor.

"We expect more cooperation, including on infrastructure development," Meas Soksensan, spokesman for the Cambodian finance ministry, told Reuters on the eve of Xi's arrival in the capital, Phnom Penh.

He was answering a question about whether Cambodia expected Beijing to announce financial support for a 180 km (111.85 miles) canal, which is the country's most ambitious infrastructure project.

In an article published on Thursday morning in Cambodian media, Xi urged Phnom Penh to oppose "hegemonism" and "protectionism", repeating messages he sent earlier this week to Vietnam and Malaysia in the first two legs of his trip.