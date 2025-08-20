China-India reset ties with direct flights, trade boost amid Trump tariffs

China and India have signalled a thaw in their relationship after tensions escalated to their lowest point in years following the 2020 border clash, according to a Thansettakij.

The two nations have reached an agreement to reinstate direct flights, which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to promote trade, investment, and visa facilitation. They also plan to open three trade points along their shared border to strengthen economic ties.

This announcement follows the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi, where he held talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the 24th round of discussions.

The two sides addressed long-standing issues such as the withdrawal of military forces from the Himalayan border, border demarcation, and border security cooperation.

They agreed to establish a permanent working group to coordinate and drive talks on all fronts, covering eastern, central, and western sectors, with the next round of talks set to take place in China in 2026.