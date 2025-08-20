China’s expanding nuclear arsenal

Gen Anthony Cotton, commander of the US Strategic Command, told Congress in March that China’s military build-up, aimed at being ready to seize Taiwan by 2027 under President Xi Jinping’s directive, is driving the development of nuclear weapons capable of being launched from land, air, and sea.

China’s 2023 national defence policy reaffirmed its long-standing commitment not to be the first to use nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

This "no first use" policy also includes assurances that China will not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear-armed state.

In response to inquiries, China’s defence ministry stated, “A nuclear war cannot be won and must not be waged,” emphasising its adherence to a “nuclear strategy of self-defence” and a no-first-use stance.