India, China, and the Middle East boost aviation; AOT sees strong profits

According to the Airbus Global Market Forecast 2025-2044, the aviation industry contributes 3.9% to global GDP and provides 86.5 million jobs. This year is projected to be a promising year for global aviation, with substantial growth driven by social and economic factors, especially in Asia and the Middle East.

The report forecasts that over the next 20 years, global demand for new passenger aircraft and freighters will reach 43,420 units. This growth will not only meet rising demand but also serve as a key driver for replacing older, less fuel-efficient aircraft with more sustainable and fuel-efficient models.

The forecast for global passenger traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), is expected to grow at an average rate of 3.6% per year through to 2044.

Despite mature markets continuing to grow moderately, the fastest growth is expected in Asia and the Middle East. Notable growth rates are projected for India (8.9%), China (8.5%), and the Middle East (5.3%).