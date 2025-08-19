India, China, and the Middle East boost aviation; AOT sees strong profits

According to the Airbus Global Market Forecast 2025-2044, the aviation industry contributes 3.9% to global GDP and provides 86.5 million jobs. This year is projected to be a promising year for global aviation, with substantial growth driven by social and economic factors, especially in Asia and the Middle East.
The report forecasts that over the next 20 years, global demand for new passenger aircraft and freighters will reach 43,420 units. This growth will not only meet rising demand but also serve as a key driver for replacing older, less fuel-efficient aircraft with more sustainable and fuel-efficient models.
The forecast for global passenger traffic, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs), is expected to grow at an average rate of 3.6% per year through to 2044.
Despite mature markets continuing to grow moderately, the fastest growth is expected in Asia and the Middle East. Notable growth rates are projected for India (8.9%), China (8.5%), and the Middle East (5.3%).
“The shift in air traffic underscores the growing importance of versatile, efficient aircraft that can serve a diverse range of markets and routes,” the report states.
Airlines are increasingly adopting single-aisle and wide-body aircraft to meet the demand, with the A320, A330, and A350 families being used to support forecasted traffic growth and replace retired aircraft.
The global fleet of passenger and freighter aircraft is set to nearly double from 24,730 units at the end of 2024 to 49,210 units by the end of 2044, requiring the delivery of 43,420 new aircraft.
Of these, 34,250 units will be single-aisle aircraft, primarily for domestic and regional routes, while 9,170 units will be wide-body aircraft, designed for connecting major international hubs, especially in Asia, and long-haul routes for passengers and cargo.
“The delivery of approximately 18,930 aircraft will replace older models. This fleet renewal is crucial for improving operational efficiency and significantly reducing the environmental impact per passenger kilometre,” the report highlights.
AOT sees strong profits
Paweena Jariyathitipong, Acting Managing Director of Airports of Thailand (AOT), reported on the air traffic at AOT’s six airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.
In the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 – June 2025), there were a total of 602,195 flights, a 9.79% increase from the same period last year. International flights numbered 341,523, while domestic flights totalled 260,672.
Passenger numbers rose by 7.87% to 97.24 million, with 59.48 million international passengers and 37.76 million domestic passengers.
Recently, Suvarnabhumi Airport was ranked among the top 10 airports globally for air connectivity in the 2024, reflecting traveller confidence in AOT’s airports in terms of safety, service, and infrastructure. This has contributed to a consistent rise in passenger numbers.
Furthermore, the growth in flights and passengers has led to an increase in AOT’s aviation revenue. In the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, aviation revenue reached 25.64 billion baht, up by 10.22% from the previous year, while total revenue amounted to 52.32 billion baht, with a net profit of 14.26 billion baht.
In addition, AOT is exploring new sources of income to enhance its future sustainability, particularly non-aeronautical revenue.
This includes opportunities for investors and operators, both domestically and internationally, to develop areas around the six airports for business purposes, such as hotels, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, private jet terminals, logistics hubs, training centres, electric vehicle service centres, car showrooms, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and attractions in terminals.
AOT is also implementing an energy-efficient system with 400 Hz electrical service and PC-AIR air conditioning at Suvarnabhumi's Satellite Terminal 1 (SAT-1), in line with the growing demand from airlines.
This initiative reduces energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, improving sustainability by lowering pollution and noise at the airport’s parking stands.
AOT is committed to addressing environmental and community challenges, which is essential for sustainable long-term development and ensuring Suvarnabhumi remains a leading regional aviation hub, Paweena concluded.