Vietnam warns on air safety after Hanoi incident

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has issued an urgent directive to aviation units nationwide, calling for strengthened flight safety measures during the summer peak travel period and in anticipation of adverse weather conditions such as thunderstorms.

The move comes in response to a recent ground collision involving two Vietnam Airlines aircraft.

On June 27, a Boeing 787 preparing to take off for HCM City collided with the tail of an Airbus 321 waiting to take off for Dien Bien City, at the intersection of taxiways S and S3 at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.

The two aeroplanes and the four pilots have been suspended, while an investigation into the cause is underway.