Vietnam Leads Global Tech Race with Sweeping New Digital Law

Vietnam has made a bold stride onto the global technology stage, becoming the first nation worldwide to enact a comprehensive law specifically dedicated to the digital technology industry.

This groundbreaking legislation aims to transform the country into a vibrant hub for AI, cryptocurrencies, and tech innovation.

While countries like the US and China boast significant tech advancements, it is Vietnam that has consolidated various digital economy aspects into a single legal framework.

This strategic move, outlined in the "National Tech Plan," signals a clear intent to foster a dynamic ecosystem of tech startups, a digitally-skilled workforce, and legally recognised cryptocurrency assets.

The ambition extends to establishing cutting-edge tech cities capable of producing chips, servers, and software for global export within the next three to five years.

The Digital Technology Industry Law, approved by the 15th National Assembly with an overwhelming 441 out of 445 votes on 14 June, is set to come into force on 1 January 2026.

A Consolidated Approach

Vietnam's approach stands out for its integrated nature. While elements of the law exist in separate legislation elsewhere, consolidating them into one comprehensive act is expected to simplify management and provide investors and entrepreneurs with a clear operational framework from the outset.



The European Union's AI Act, for instance, regulates only artificial intelligence, leaving other digital industries outside its remit.