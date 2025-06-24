Vietnam Designates Da Nang as Nation's Inaugural Free Trade Zone

Vietnam has officially approved the establishment of its first Free Trade Zone (FTZ), to be located in Da Nang, the prominent central Vietnamese port city and technology hub.

This strategic move is accompanied by a suite of incentives designed to attract international investors, leveraging the city's deep-water port, robust infrastructure, and burgeoning technological capabilities.

Da Nang is also slated to host an "international financial centre" within the next few years.

This significant development is part of Vietnam's broader economic strategy to accelerate growth and achieve high-income status by 2045.

While Da Nang is renowned for its attractive beach resorts, it has increasingly become a magnet for both domestic and foreign investment in recent years.

The city boasts one of Vietnam's leading technology centres, characterised by strong economic prospects, appealing tourist destinations, and well-developed infrastructure.

The new 1,881-hectare Free Trade Zone will specifically focus on fostering innovation across manufacturing, logistics, trade, services, digital technology, and information technology.

"The long-term objective is to transform the Da Nang Free Trade Zone into a pivotal component of the global and Asia-Pacific supply chain network, as well as a global manufacturing and logistics hub," stated the Prime Minister in the official approval document for the FTZ's establishment.

