Vietnam, Thailand aim to grow rice exports to Japan

Vietnam and Thailand, which are among the world’s top three rice exporters, are expecting an increase in their exports of rice to Japan.

In both countries, production of japonica rice, which is the same short-grain variety as that produced in Japan, has been expanding amid a boom in washoku Japanese cuisine.

The countries aim to turn the surging rice prices in Japan into a business opportunity.

In a supermarket in Bangkok that is part of the Tops group, a major retail chain in Thailand, five-kilogram packs of japonica rice produced in the country were sold for 275 baht (about ¥1,200).

The price is much lower than that in Japan. In other Japanese supermarkets in Thailand, Sasanishiki and other Japanese-brand rice, harvested in Thailand, were being sold at similar prices.

The climate in Thailand is warm all year round, and thus rice can thrive there. Though the main variety grown is indica long-grain rice, recently an increasing number of farmers have begun growing the japonica variety.