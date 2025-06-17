US urges Vietnam to reduce Chinese tech use in exports to avoid high tariffs

In 2024, China exported roughly US$44 billion worth of technology products to Vietnam, including electronic components, computers, and mobile phones—around 30% of its total exports to the country.

In the same year, Vietnam shipped US$33 billion worth of tech products to the US, accounting for 28% of its total exports to the American market. Both figures are rising, according to Vietnamese customs data.

The US has also urged Hanoi to crack down on the trans-shipment of Chinese goods to the US under false “Made in Vietnam” labels to benefit from lower import duties—a practice Vietnam is reportedly trying to address.

While Vietnam has made strides in building its own industrial base with domestic suppliers, industry insiders say it still lags behind China’s advanced supply chains and cost efficiencies.

"Vietnam is about 15–20 years behind China in somewhat fully replicating its supply chain scale and sophistication, but it's catching up fast, especially in key sectors like textiles and electronics," said Carlo Chiandone, a Vietnam-based supply chain expert.

However, sudden shifts in established manufacturing practices could strain Vietnam’s delicate relationship with China, which remains both a key investor and a geopolitical concern for the Southeast Asian nation.