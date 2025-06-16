Miss Vietnam 2024 rescheduled due to Storm Wutip

The Miss Vietnam 2024 Grand Finale has been rescheduled for June 26 in Hue due to the effects of Storm Wutip in the central region.
The event was initially set to take place on June 14 but was delayed after the storm hit the region, causing serious damage. The organisers announced the postponement at a press conference on June 13.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the Hue City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said the prolonged heavy rains caused by Storm Wutip made the outdoor event impossible to hold as originally planned. The heavy rains also raised the Huong River's water level, affecting the planned stage area.
“We have considered many backup plans, including holding the finale indoors. However, after careful consideration, the organising committee and local authorities agreed to keep the venue outdoors to ensure the spirit, image and symbolism of the competition,” he said.
Deputy Head of the committee Hoang Tho Ninh said the postponement was not only to ensure the safety of contestants and audience but also to provide an opportunity for organisers to better prepare for the event.
During the waiting period, contestants will be allowed to rest, recover their physical strength and continue practising to be ready to shine on the important competition night.
“We have received agreement and support from candidates. They all show optimism and determination, and promise to perform at their best in the finale,” Ninh added.
This marks the first time that the Miss Vietnam event will be held in Hue. It is part of a programme of cultural and entertainment activities currently taking place in the city as part of efforts to promote the image of this ancient and romantic city.
After half a year of activities for the competition, 25 women have qualified for the final stage, which will be held alongside the famed Huong River.
In addition to the beauty contest, the Miss Vietnam 2024 Grand Finale Night will gather famous artists such as singer Ho Ngoc Ha, Nguyen Tran Trung Quan, Satila Hong Vinh, Le Quyen, People's Artist Trong Phuc, violinist Hoang Rob, and musician Tri Minh.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network