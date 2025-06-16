Miss Vietnam 2024 rescheduled due to Storm Wutip

The Miss Vietnam 2024 Grand Finale has been rescheduled for June 26 in Hue due to the effects of Storm Wutip in the central region.

The event was initially set to take place on June 14 but was delayed after the storm hit the region, causing serious damage. The organisers announced the postponement at a press conference on June 13.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Hue City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said the prolonged heavy rains caused by Storm Wutip made the outdoor event impossible to hold as originally planned. The heavy rains also raised the Huong River's water level, affecting the planned stage area.