GISTDA detects moderate G3 geomagnetic storm over Thailand

The event comes as part of the solar maximum of Solar Cycle 25, during which solar activity such as sunspots, solar flares, and CMEs occurs more frequently and with higher intensity.

GISTDA stated that it is closely monitoring the space weather situation and will issue updates or warnings if future solar activity poses potential risks to Thailand.

Previously, GISTDA noted that the solar eruption on May 30–31, 2025, from the same sunspot (AR4100), emitted both a significant solar flare and a large CME directed toward Earth. This CME was expected to reach the planet on June 1, 2025, potentially triggering a strong geomagnetic storm (G4 level on the NOAA scale), which could disrupt navigation systems, communication signals, and satellite operations.

Additionally, the current geomagnetic storm may produce widespread colourful auroras in high-latitude and polar regions. However, Thailand is not expected to experience direct visual or operational impacts from this auroral activity.

According to Assoc Prof Jessada Denduangboripant, a science communicator and biology lecturer at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, will not experience direct effects from this geomagnetic storm. While colourful auroras may be visible in polar and high-latitude regions, there is no need for concern within Thailand.