Upper northern provinces warned of rising pm2.5 air pollution

TUESDAY, MARCH 18, 2025

Authorities warn northern Thailand of rising PM2.5 pollution as over 55,000 hotspots in Myanmar fuel transborder haze, posing health risks until March 23.

Authorities in 17 northern provinces, particularly those in the upper region, have been urged to closely monitor rising PM2.5 pollution levels following a surge of over 55,000 hotspots in Myanmar.

Warning Issued Amid Rising Hotspots in Myanmar

The national disaster prevention and mitigation command issued the warning during a meeting held on Monday at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) detected 55,839 hotspots in neighbouring Myanmar on Monday, raising concerns about transborder pollution.

As a result, GISTDA has predicted a significant rise in PM2.5 dust levels across northern provinces, particularly in the upper north, from now until March 23.

Upper northern provinces warned of rising pm2.5 air pollution

Hotspots Detected in Thailand’s Northern Provinces

GISTDA also reported 6,713 hotspots within Thailand, with the highest numbers recorded in five northern provinces:

  • Tak – 1,004 hotspots
  • Chiang Mai – 656 hotspots
  • Lampang – 643 hotspots
  • Nan – 453 hotspots
  • Phayao – 448 hotspots

Upper northern provinces warned of rising pm2.5 air pollution

Pollution Levels Reach Health-Risk Threshold

Supporting GISTDA’s findings, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported that while most provinces in Thailand maintained safe (green) PM2.5 levels on Monday, all 17 northern provinces experienced elevated (orange) PM2.5 levels, ranging from 25.6 to 143.0 µg/m³—posing a risk to public health.

“The meeting resolved to have all relevant agencies in the 17 northern provinces remain on high alert for rising PM2.5 levels until March 23, especially in the upper north,” Jirayu stated.

Authorities Crack Down on Pollution Sources

The Industrial Works Department reported that it has been inspecting 759 factories in the 17 northern provinces since November. While 752 factories were found to be compliant with pollution control measures, seven factories failed to meet requirements and were ordered to improve their operations.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police have intensified efforts to curb air pollution:

  • 15,440 vehicles were inspected nationwide from March 12 to 16
  • 1,152 drivers were arrested for emitting excessive black smoke
  • 8,862 drivers received warnings to improve their engines
  • 10 farmers were arrested for illegally burning agricultural waste
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy