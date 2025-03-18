Upper northern provinces warned of rising pm2.5 air pollution

Authorities in 17 northern provinces, particularly those in the upper region, have been urged to closely monitor rising PM2.5 pollution levels following a surge of over 55,000 hotspots in Myanmar.
The national disaster prevention and mitigation command issued the warning during a meeting held on Monday at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) detected 55,839 hotspots in neighbouring Myanmar on Monday, raising concerns about transborder pollution.
As a result, GISTDA has predicted a significant rise in PM2.5 dust levels across northern provinces, particularly in the upper north, from now until March 23.
GISTDA also reported 6,713 hotspots within Thailand, with the highest numbers recorded in five northern provinces:
Supporting GISTDA’s findings, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported that while most provinces in Thailand maintained safe (green) PM2.5 levels on Monday, all 17 northern provinces experienced elevated (orange) PM2.5 levels, ranging from 25.6 to 143.0 µg/m³—posing a risk to public health.
“The meeting resolved to have all relevant agencies in the 17 northern provinces remain on high alert for rising PM2.5 levels until March 23, especially in the upper north,” Jirayu stated.
The Industrial Works Department reported that it has been inspecting 759 factories in the 17 northern provinces since November. While 752 factories were found to be compliant with pollution control measures, seven factories failed to meet requirements and were ordered to improve their operations.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police have intensified efforts to curb air pollution: