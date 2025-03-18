Upper northern provinces warned of rising pm2.5 air pollution

Authorities in 17 northern provinces, particularly those in the upper region, have been urged to closely monitor rising PM2.5 pollution levels following a surge of over 55,000 hotspots in Myanmar.

Warning Issued Amid Rising Hotspots in Myanmar

The national disaster prevention and mitigation command issued the warning during a meeting held on Monday at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub stated that the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) detected 55,839 hotspots in neighbouring Myanmar on Monday, raising concerns about transborder pollution.