Thailand faces minimal risk from falling Soviet-era spacecraft

Earlier, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) disclosed that Cosmos 482 was launched by the former Soviet Union in late March 1972.

Its intended mission was to land on the surface of Venus. However, the spacecraft failed to escape low Earth orbit and eventually broke into several parts. Major components, including the lander module, have remained in orbit for the past 53 years.

Marco Langbroek, a lecturer and space traffic expert at Delft Technical University in the Netherlands, said the spacecraft is likely to make an uncontrolled re-entry between May 9 and 10, following years of telescopic tracking.

He noted that the 495-kilogram lander may not completely burn up during atmospheric re-entry and could reach the Earth’s surface. However, he added that the risk posed to the public is comparable to that of a meteorite—extremely low.