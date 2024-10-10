GISTDA aims to turn Thailand into space hub with next month’s expo

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) is hoping its annual event next month will position Thailand as a hub for space technology and innovation.

GISTDA, which comes under the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, will hold the Thailand Space Week 2024 in Impact Muang Thong Thani from November 7 to 9.

This year’s theme will be “Converging Technologies, Connecting People”.

GISTDA announced that the event will be held in cooperation with 30 local and foreign private firms and state agencies, including the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Seimens, ThaiCom, and Dprompt Survey to name a few.