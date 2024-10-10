GISTDA aims to turn Thailand into space hub with next month’s expo

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2024

With the theme ‘Converging Technologies, Connecting People’, this annual event aims to position the nation as a hub for space technology and innovation

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) is hoping its annual event next month will position Thailand as a hub for space technology and innovation.

GISTDA, which comes under the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, will hold the Thailand Space Week 2024 in Impact Muang Thong Thani from November 7 to 9.

This year’s theme will be “Converging Technologies, Connecting People”.

GISTDA announced that the event will be held in cooperation with 30 local and foreign private firms and state agencies, including the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Seimens, ThaiCom, and Dprompt Survey to name a few.

The highlights of the event will be:

  • High-Level Plenary Sessions: Keynote speeches from prominent figures in the space industry, government officials and international experts
  • Technical Presentations: Demonstrating innovative space technologies and research outcomes from Thailand and overseas
  • Networking Opportunities: Facilitating connections among industry players, researchers, investors, and policymakers 
  • Exhibition: Showcasing space-related products, services, and technologies
  • Workshops and Training Sessions: Providing hands-on experience and skill development in space-related fields

GISTDA said the event will be held to support the government’s policies of creating new business opportunities, especially businesses related to advanced technologies. It said the main goals of the event this year are:

  • Positioning Thailand as a hub for space technology and innovation in Southeast Asia.
  • Attracting investments and collaborations in the space industry.
  • Developing a skilled workforce in space-related fields.
  • Promoting public awareness and interest in space exploration.
