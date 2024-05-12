Severe solar storms could affect GPS services, says GISTDA

The GISTDA said it had been monitoring the solar phenomenon since coronal mass ejections (CMEs) happened on Friday and Saturday.

The agency said the CMEs had happened six or seven times already, causing solar winds to travel to earth at the speed of up to 835 kilometres per second.

The GISTDA said the geomagnetic storms were up to the highest level of G5 (extreme) on the G1 (minor) to G5 levels on the NOAA Geomagnetic Storm Scale.

In Thailand, mounted sensors measured the level of the magnetic storm at G3, or strong level, on the NOAA Geomagnetic Storm Scale, the GISTDA added.