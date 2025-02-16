Satellite sources reveal 1,355 hotspots in Thailand

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported data from the Suomi NPP satellite's VIIRS system and other satellite sources as of Saturday, revealing a total of 1,355 hotspots in Thailand.
The data indicated that the hotspots in Thailand were located in:
In neighbouring countries, the highest number of hotspots were found in:
For more specific area details, interested parties can follow updates from the relevant responsible agencies. GISTDA continues to monitor, analyse, and report the situation to provide information for agencies to manage the affected areas.
Those interested can access current details, wildfire risk areas, areas of recurring fires, and download additional historical data at disaster.gistda.