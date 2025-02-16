Satellite sources reveal 1,355 hotspots in Thailand

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2025

Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency reports satellite data

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported data from the Suomi NPP satellite's VIIRS system and other satellite sources as of Saturday, revealing a total of 1,355 hotspots in Thailand.

 

 

The data indicated that the hotspots in Thailand were located in:

  • National reserved forests: 531 points
  • Conservation forests: 442 points
  • SPK areas: 170 points
  • Agricultural areas: 138 points
  • Community and other areas: 71 points
  • Roadside areas: three points

In neighbouring countries, the highest number of hotspots were found in:

  • Myanmar: 1,644 points
  • Cambodia: 896 points
  • Laos: 893 points
  • Vietnam: 203 points
  • Malaysia: 12 points

For more specific area details, interested parties can follow updates from the relevant responsible agencies. GISTDA continues to monitor, analyse, and report the situation to provide information for agencies to manage the affected areas.

Those interested can access current details, wildfire risk areas, areas of recurring fires, and download additional historical data at disaster.gistda.

