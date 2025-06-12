Meteorological Dept warns of heavy rains in NE due to WUTIP's indirect impact

The Meteorological Department reaffirmed on Thursday evening that tropical storm “WUTIP” would not directly affect Thailand, but its indirect impact would bring heavy rains to the Northeast.

In its tenth warning on the WUTIP storm, the department explained that the storm would strengthen the southwest monsoon, which prevails across Thailand. As a result, more rain, including heavy downpours, is expected in the eastern part of the Northeast region.

At 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, tropical storm “WUTIP” was located approximately 110 km south of Hainan Island in the upper South China Sea, at latitude 17.3°N and longitude 109.8°E. The storm is moving slowly west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h.