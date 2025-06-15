TMD urges caution as tropical depression ‘WUTIP’ weakens over China

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s (TMD) weather advisory no 22, as of 4pm on Sunday, the tropical depression was centred over Jiangxi, China, with maximum sustained winds of around 55 km/h.
The storm was moving northeast at a speed of 28 km/h and is forecast to further weaken into an active low-pressure cell, the department said.
The TMD urged the public to monitor weather updates closely and to check conditions before travelling.
Should there be any changes in the situation, the department will issue timely alerts.
Members of the public are encouraged to follow official announcements via the TMD website at http://www.tmd.go.th, or call 0-2399-4012–13 or 1182, available 24 hours a day.