Severe tropical storm WUTIP to make landfall in southern China: TMD

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) weather advisory no 14, the storm, which is located over the Gulf of Tonkin, is centred about 60 km west of Hainan Island. It has maximum sustained winds of around 110 km/h.
The storm is expected to continue moving north at 10 km/h and will likely make landfall over southern China on June 14. The department added that it is likely to weaken to a tropical depression and then become an active low-pressure cell.
The TMD has warned travellers to check weather conditions before travelling, although it noted that the storm will not affect Thailand. However, it will induce a stronger southwest monsoon, leading to more rainfall across the country. The department added that wind and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be moderate.
For the period from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow, the TMD forecasted the following conditions across Thailand:
North: Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some areas including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The minimum temperature will range from 23-25°C, while the maximum temperature will be between 32-35°C.
Northeast: Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas, particularly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The minimum temperature will range from 23-26°C, with a maximum of 28-33°C.
Central: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some parts, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperatures will range from 24-25°C, with maximum temperatures between 32-34°C.
East: Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts, particularly in Prachinburi, Sakaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures will range from 24-27°C, with maximum temperatures between 30-34°C.
South (East coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. The minimum temperature will range from 23-25°C, with maximum temperatures between 31-35°C.
South (West coast): Thunderstorms are expected in 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga. The minimum temperature will range from 23-26°C, with maximum temperatures between 31-34°C.
Bangkok and vicinity: Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some places. The minimum temperature will range from 25-27°C, with a maximum temperature between 31-34°C.