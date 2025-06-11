Tropical storm "WUTIP" to bring heavy rains to Thailand’s Northeast

According to the department’s sixth weather advisory, the storm will not directly impact Thailand but will strengthen the southwest monsoon, which is already prevailing across the country.
The tropical storm is also expected to intensify waves in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the department added.
TMD explained that at 4pm on June 11, tropical storm “WUTIP” was located over the upper South China Sea, approximately 264 km south of Hainan Island, at latitude 16.9°N, longitude 112.1°E, with maximum sustained winds of about 65 km/h.
The storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of 25 km/h and is forecast to pass through Hainan before making landfall in southern China between June 13-16. It is likely to weaken to a tropical depression and then an active low-pressure cell.
TMD also advised travellers to check the weather conditions before travelling.