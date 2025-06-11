Weather advisory: Tropical storm “WUTIP” strengthens over the upper South China Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory regarding the tropical storm WUTIP, which formed from a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea.

At 7:00 a.m. on June 11, 2025, the system intensified into a tropical storm, the department said. By 11:00 a.m., its center was located about 385 km south of Hainan Island, at 16.5°N latitude and 113.2°E longitude, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

Moving west-northwest at 15 km/h, WUTIP is expected to pass over Hainan Island and make landfall over southern China between June 13–16. The storm is likely to weaken into a tropical depression and eventually dissipate into an active low-pressure system.