Weather advisory: Tropical storm “WUTIP” strengthens over the upper South China Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory regarding the tropical storm WUTIP, which formed from a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea.
At 7:00 a.m. on June 11, 2025, the system intensified into a tropical storm, the department said. By 11:00 a.m., its center was located about 385 km south of Hainan Island, at 16.5°N latitude and 113.2°E longitude, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
Moving west-northwest at 15 km/h, WUTIP is expected to pass over Hainan Island and make landfall over southern China between June 13–16. The storm is likely to weaken into a tropical depression and eventually dissipate into an active low-pressure system.
Though this storm is not expected to directly affect Thailand, it will strengthen the prevailing southwest monsoon, leading to more rainfall, including heavy rain in the Eastern and Northeastern regions, the department said.
The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will experience stronger waves, so travelers should check weather conditions before planning trips.
The public are urged to stay alert and follow official updates from the Thai Meteorological Department for further developments.