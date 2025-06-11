Heavy rains, strong winds, and rough seas expected across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for increased rainfall and strong winds on Wednesday, as a monsoon trough lies across the North and upper Northeast, while a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Heavy rain is expected across the country, with isolated very heavy rain likely in the North, Northeast, East, and South (west coast), the department said. People in these areas should be cautious of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash floods, especially in lowland areas and along waterways near foothills. Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect crops from potential damage.

In addition, strong winds will cause rough seas in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, with waves reaching 2–3 metres high and exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers. In the Gulf, waves will range from 1–2 metres high, and can rise above 2 metres during thundershowers.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers. Small boats in these regions should stay ashore until Friday, the department warned.