Heavy rains, strong winds, and rough seas expected across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for increased rainfall and strong winds on Wednesday, as a monsoon trough lies across the North and upper Northeast, while a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Heavy rain is expected across the country, with isolated very heavy rain likely in the North, Northeast, East, and South (west coast), the department said. People in these areas should be cautious of heavy rainfall and the potential for flash floods, especially in lowland areas and along waterways near foothills. Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect crops from potential damage.
In addition, strong winds will cause rough seas in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, with waves reaching 2–3 metres high and exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers. In the Gulf, waves will range from 1–2 metres high, and can rise above 2 metres during thundershowers.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers. Small boats in these regions should stay ashore until Friday, the department warned.
Meanwhile, a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical storm in the coming days. This storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 km/hr. It is expected to intensify to tropical storm and move pass the eastern part of Hainan Island into the south of China during June 13-14. It is likely to downgrade to tropical depression and an active-low pressure cell, respectively.
The department said that this storm will not move to Thailand but will induce the southwest monsoon prevailing across Thailand to become stronger. More rains and heavy rain will present in the eastern part of the Northeast region during said period, while waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will also become stronger.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi and Kanchanaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-35°C.