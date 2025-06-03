Weather alert: Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected across Thailand

The moderate southwest monsoon is continuing to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure system over upper Vietnam is bringing thunderstorms and isolated heavy rains, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday.
People in the North and upper Northeast regions are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding and water accumulation, the department said.
Meanwhile, winds in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves expected to reach up to 2 metres, and above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. All ships operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Tak and Phitsanulok; minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-35°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-35°C.