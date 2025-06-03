Weather alert: Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected across Thailand

The moderate southwest monsoon is continuing to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure system over upper Vietnam is bringing thunderstorms and isolated heavy rains, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday.

People in the North and upper Northeast regions are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding and water accumulation, the department said.

Meanwhile, winds in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves expected to reach up to 2 metres, and above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. All ships operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, the department warned.