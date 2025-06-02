Heavy rain alert: Bangkok hit hard with 70% coverage

Heavy rain is expected in some areas of upper Thailand, while isolated thunderstorms are likely in the South. Residents in affected areas should be aware of flash floods and hazardous conditions due to heavy rain.
These weather patterns are influenced by a moderate southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam.
Moderate winds prevail over the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach around 2 metres, and may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
24-Hour Weather Forecast for Thailand
From 6am, Monday, June 2, to 6am, Tuesday, June 3,
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Thunderstorms cover 70% of the area; heavy rain in some spots
Minimum temperature: 25–26°C
Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area; heavy rain in some provinces, especially Mae Hong Son and Tak
Minimum temperature: 24–25°C
Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region:
Thunderstorms cover 40% of the area, mainly in Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani
Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 10–20 km/h
Central Region:
Thunderstorms cover 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 35–36°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region:
Thunderstorms cover 70% of the area with isolated heavy rain, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat
Minimum temperature: 24–28°C
Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 15–30 km/h
Wave height: Around 1 metre; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (East Coast):
Thunderstorms cover 40% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat
Minimum temperature: 23–27°C
Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 15–30 km/h
Wave height: Around 1 metre; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms cover 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang
Minimum temperature: 26–27°C
Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
Winds and Wave Conditions:
From Phangnga northward: Southwesterly, 20–35 km/h
Wave height: Around 2 metres; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
From Phuket southward: Southwesterly, 15–35 km/h
Wave height: 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas