Heavy rain alert: Bangkok hit hard with 70% coverage

Heavy rain is expected in some areas of upper Thailand, while isolated thunderstorms are likely in the South. Residents in affected areas should be aware of flash floods and hazardous conditions due to heavy rain.

These weather patterns are influenced by a moderate southwesterly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam.

Moderate winds prevail over the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach around 2 metres, and may exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

24-Hour Weather Forecast for Thailand

From 6am, Monday, June 2, to 6am, Tuesday, June 3,