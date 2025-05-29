Heavy rain causes flooding and traffic jam in Bang Phli Industrial Estate

According to the Facebook page "Khao San Mueang Prakan v2", the heavy rainfall overnight caused significant flooding at multiple points within the estate. Traffic was severely congested, and small vehicles found it difficult to navigate the flooded streets.
“Authorities are currently working to drain the water and are closely monitoring the situation. The public has been advised to avoid the affected areas,” the page reported.
The page also noted that flooding was particularly severe from Soi 3 to Soi 7 within the estate.
One employee told the page that the flooding began early in the morning, forcing drivers to leave their vehicles outside due to the high water levels. Some were unlucky, with several cars stalling in the water.
Officials from local agencies and the Bang Phli Industrial Estate management team are mobilising resources to continuously drain the water and closely monitor the situation to alleviate difficulties faced by residents and businesses.
However, there have been no reports of structural damage or disruption to factory production at this time.