Thailand faces heavy rains and flash flood risks as monsoon continues

The monsoon trough is currently stretching across the North and Northeast, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Isolated heavy rains are expected in the upper regions on Thursday, with very heavy rains likely in the North and Northeast.

The Thai Meteorological Department warns residents to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rains and the potential for water accumulation, which could lead to flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas. Farmers are advised to improve drainage systems in agricultural areas to minimize potential damage to crops and livestock.

In the Andaman Sea, strong winds are pushing waves up to 2 metres high in the upper part, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea could reach 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.

Additionally, from May 29 to 30, an active low-pressure cell over the upper Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and move towards the coast of Bangladesh and India, but it will not have a direct impact on Thailand.