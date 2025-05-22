Rain and flood alerts raised for Thailand amid strengthening monsoon

THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning of further rain, including isolated heavy to very heavy downpours across Thailand from May 23 to 27.

According to Weather Advisory No 4, released on Thursday, the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen. Meanwhile, the monsoon trough will extend across northern Thailand and the upper southern region.

The TMD advises residents to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and potential accumulations that could lead to flash floods and river overflows, particularly in areas near foothills and lowlands. The public is also urged to maintain good health amid the fluctuating weather conditions.

Farmers are encouraged to safeguard their crops by enhancing drainage systems in agricultural areas to minimise damage to both crops and livestock.

Rain and flood alerts raised for Thailand amid strengthening monsoon

The strengthening winds will cause waves in the upper Andaman Sea to reach around two metres in height, with waves ranging from one to two metres in the lower Andaman Sea, and exceeding two metres during thundershowers.

All vessels operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.

Affected areas are as follow:

May 23    

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya and Kanchanaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

May 24     

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang.

May 25-27   

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy