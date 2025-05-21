Heavy rains expected across Thailand — Flash flood warnings for risky areas

The southeasterly and southerly winds prevail over the lower North, Northeast, Central (including the Bangkok metropolitan area), and East regions, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the western part of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday.
Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are expected across Thailand, the department said, urging people in affected areas to beware of heavy rainfall and water accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.
In the South, waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 1 metre high, below 1 metre in the Gulf, and above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.
The department added that from May 23-27, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf is expected to strengthen, while the monsoon trough will lie across the upper country and the upper South. More rains and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely throughout Thailand during this period.
Residents should remain vigilant for potential flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas. Due to variable weather, people are advised to maintain good health, and farmers are urged to take preventive measures to protect their crops from damage, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 35-37°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong and Chanthaburi; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-36°C.