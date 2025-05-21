Heavy rains expected across Thailand — Flash flood warnings for risky areas

The southeasterly and southerly winds prevail over the lower North, Northeast, Central (including the Bangkok metropolitan area), and East regions, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the western part of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday.

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are expected across Thailand, the department said, urging people in affected areas to beware of heavy rainfall and water accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

In the South, waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 1 metre high, below 1 metre in the Gulf, and above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.