Isolated heavy rains and rough seas expected in several regions

The southeasterly and southerly winds prevailing over the lower North, lower Northeast, lower Central, East regions, and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to weaken on Tuesday, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the western part of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.

Isolated heavy rains are forecast in the North, Northeast, Central (including Bangkok metropolitan), East, and South’s west coast on Tuesday, the department said.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas, it added.

In the South, waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to be around 1 metre high, and below 1 metre in the Gulf, rising to over 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thundershowers, the department warned.