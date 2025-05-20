Isolated heavy rains and rough seas expected in several regions

The southeasterly and southerly winds prevailing over the lower North, lower Northeast, lower Central, East regions, and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to weaken on Tuesday, while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the western part of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast this morning.
Isolated heavy rains are forecast in the North, Northeast, Central (including Bangkok metropolitan), East, and South’s west coast on Tuesday, the department said.
Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly near waterways, foothills, and low-lying areas, it added.
In the South, waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to be around 1 metre high, and below 1 metre in the Gulf, rising to over 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi and Saraburi; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 35-36°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.