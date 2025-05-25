Heavy rain to lash North, Central and Bangkok ,flood risk alert

Over the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across the North, Northeast, Central regions, Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the western coast of the South.
Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution due to the risk of flash flooding, run-off from hillsides, and possible landslides, especially in areas with accumulated rainfall.
Particular vigilance is urged in foothill regions, areas near watercourses, and low-lying zones. Travel through thunderstorm-prone areas and roads with a history of recurrent flooding should be avoided, as short-term inundation may occur.
Farmers are encouraged to take preventative measures by improving drainage systems in agricultural areas to reduce the potential impact on crops and livestock.
These weather conditions are attributed to a monsoon trough currently lying across upper Thailand and the upper South, coupled with a moderate south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Marine conditions remain moderate. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves may reach up to 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman, wave heights of 1–2 metres are expected. In thunderstorm-affected areas, waves may exceed 2 metres.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore until conditions improve.
24-Hour Forecast
(Valid from 6am, May 25, 2025 to 6am, May 26, 2025)
Bangkok and Surrounding Areas
Thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain.
Low: 25–26°C | High: 32–34°C
South-westerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern Region
Thunderstorms over 80% of the area, with locally heavy to very heavy rain in: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun.
Low: 23–25°C | High: 31–34°C
South-westerly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Low: 23–24°C | High: 31–33°C
South-westerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central Region
Thunderstorms over 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.
Low: 24–26°C | High: 33–35°C
South-westerly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region
Thunderstorms over 70% of the area, with locally heavy to very heavy rain in: Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Low: 24–26°C | High: 31–34°C
South-westerly winds at 15–30 km/h
Sea waves approx. 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in storm-affected areas
Southern Region (East Coast)
Thunderstorms over 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Low: 22–26°C | High: 31–34°C
South-westerly winds at 15–30 km/h
Sea waves approx. 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms over 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Low: 23–24°C | High: 28–31°C
From Phuket northwards: south-westerly winds at 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
From Krabi southwards: south-westerly winds at 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, higher in stormy zones