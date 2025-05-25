Heavy rain to lash North, Central and Bangkok ,flood risk alert

Over the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across the North, Northeast, Central regions, Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the western coast of the South.

Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution due to the risk of flash flooding, run-off from hillsides, and possible landslides, especially in areas with accumulated rainfall.

Particular vigilance is urged in foothill regions, areas near watercourses, and low-lying zones. Travel through thunderstorm-prone areas and roads with a history of recurrent flooding should be avoided, as short-term inundation may occur.

Farmers are encouraged to take preventative measures by improving drainage systems in agricultural areas to reduce the potential impact on crops and livestock.

These weather conditions are attributed to a monsoon trough currently lying across upper Thailand and the upper South, coupled with a moderate south-westerly monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.