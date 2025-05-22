Heavy rain and flash flood warning as monsoon strengthens across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert on Thursday as the southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain to parts of the East, the South (west coast), and the Bangkok metropolitan area.

Residents in these areas are advised to exercise caution due to the risk of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and water accumulation, particularly near foothills, waterways, and low-lying areas, the department said.

In the South, waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 1 metre high, below 1 metre in the Gulf, and above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department warned.