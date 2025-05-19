Rain eases nationwide, heavy showers persist in Bangkok

MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department reports that rainfall across Thailand has decreased today (19 May 2025), although isolated areas continue to experience heavy downpours. Thunderstorms remain a concern for parts of the country, with Bangkok and its vicinity seeing a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department warns of potential flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill regions, near waterways, and low-lying areas, due to accumulated rainfall. Residents in at-risk zones are urged to exercise caution.

The weather pattern is influenced by a southwesterly monsoon currently covering the Andaman Sea and western Thailand, while southeasterly and southerly winds over the lower North, lower Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions are weakening.

Marine Conditions

Winds over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand have also weakened. Wave heights are expected to be around 1 metre in the Andaman Sea and under 1 metre in the Gulf. However, in areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could reach over 2 metres. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid navigating in stormy zones.

Thai Meteorological Department Forecast, Valid from 6am Today to 6am Tomorrow

Greater Bangkok 

Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area, with some heavy rain

Minimum temperature: 26–27°C

Maximum temperature: 34–35°C

Southerly winds at 10–20 km/h

Northern Region

Thunderstorms are expected over 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some provinces, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Low: 23–25°C

High: 33–37°C

Wind: Southwesterly at 5–15 km/h

Northeastern Region

Rain and thunderstorms will cover around 60% of the region, with heavy downpours likely in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Low: 24–26°C

High: 33–35°C

Wind: Southeasterly at 10–20 km/h

Central Region

Thunderstorms are forecast for 60% of the region, with potential heavy rainfall in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi.

Low: 24–26°C

High: 33–36°C

Wind: Southerly at 10–20 km/h

Eastern Region

60% of the area will see thunderstorms, with heavy rain likely in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Low: 25–26°C

High: 33–35°C

Wind: Southeasterly at 10–30 km/h

Sea Conditions: Waves below 1 metre; over 2 metres in thunderstorm zones

Southern Region (East Coast)

Thunderstorms are expected over 60% of the area, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Low: 24–27°C

High: 34–36°C

Wind: Southeasterly at 10–30 km/h

Sea Conditions: Waves under 1 metre; over 2 metres in storm-affected areas

Southern Region (West Coast)

60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with isolated heavy showers in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Low: 24–26°C

High: 33–36°C

Wind: Southwesterly at 15–30 km/h

Sea Conditions: Waves around 1 metre; exceeding 2 metres where thunderstorms occur
 

