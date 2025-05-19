Rain eases nationwide, heavy showers persist in Bangkok

In its 24-hour forecast, the department warns of potential flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill regions, near waterways, and low-lying areas, due to accumulated rainfall. Residents in at-risk zones are urged to exercise caution.

The weather pattern is influenced by a southwesterly monsoon currently covering the Andaman Sea and western Thailand, while southeasterly and southerly winds over the lower North, lower Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions are weakening.