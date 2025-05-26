Bangkok warned: Heavier rain than yesterday, 80% coverage

Next 24 Hours Forecast

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the North, Northeast, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the East and the western coast of the South.

Residents in at-risk areas, especially near foothills, waterways, and low-lying zones, are advised to be cautious of flash floods, runoffs, and landslides due to accumulated rainfall. Avoid travelling through storm-affected zones and flood-prone routes, particularly in lowland areas where brief flooding may occur.

Farmers are encouraged to improve drainage systems in their fields to minimise potential damage to crops and livestock.

These weather conditions are caused by a monsoon trough passing over the lower Central region, the East, and the upper South, combined with a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Sea Conditions

Moderate winds are expected in the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Andaman may reach around 2 metres, while the lower part will see waves of 1–2 metres. However, in areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.