Bangkok warned: Heavier rain than yesterday, 80% coverage

Next 24 Hours Forecast
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the North, Northeast, Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the East and the western coast of the South.
Residents in at-risk areas, especially near foothills, waterways, and low-lying zones, are advised to be cautious of flash floods, runoffs, and landslides due to accumulated rainfall. Avoid travelling through storm-affected zones and flood-prone routes, particularly in lowland areas where brief flooding may occur.
Farmers are encouraged to improve drainage systems in their fields to minimise potential damage to crops and livestock.
These weather conditions are caused by a monsoon trough passing over the lower Central region, the East, and the upper South, combined with a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Sea Conditions
Moderate winds are expected in the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Andaman may reach around 2 metres, while the lower part will see waves of 1–2 metres. However, in areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.
Weather Forecast for Thailand
Issued by the Meteorological Department
From 6am, May 26 to 6am, May 27
Bangkok and Vicinity
Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with isolated heavy rain.
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 31–33°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern Region
Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some parts, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 29–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some parts, particularly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central Region
Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts, particularly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region
Thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h
Waves around 1 metre high; over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms
Southern Region (East Coast)
Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h
Waves about 1 metre high; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
Maximum temperature: 27–30°C
From Phuket northward: Southwesterly winds at 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms
From Krabi southward: Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres high, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas