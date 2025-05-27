Chiang Mai urged to establish war room to strengthen flood response efforts

This initiative aims to monitor the situation around the clock and promptly alert the public about developments and safe course of action.

During a situation update meeting on Tuesday, DDPM director-general Passakorn Bunyalak praised the preparedness of relevant agencies in Chiang Mai, particularly their monitoring of weather conditions, water management in reservoirs, and the acceleration of water discharge in main rivers and tributaries.

In addition, sediment dredging and removal of blockages have been carried out in the Ping River and drainage pipes, which will improve water flow efficiency and reduce the risk of flooding.