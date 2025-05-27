Chiang Mai urged to establish war room to strengthen flood response efforts

This initiative aims to monitor the situation around the clock and promptly alert the public about developments and safe course of action.
During a situation update meeting on Tuesday, DDPM director-general Passakorn Bunyalak praised the preparedness of relevant agencies in Chiang Mai, particularly their monitoring of weather conditions, water management in reservoirs, and the acceleration of water discharge in main rivers and tributaries.
In addition, sediment dredging and removal of blockages have been carried out in the Ping River and drainage pipes, which will improve water flow efficiency and reduce the risk of flooding.
Passakorn noted that Chiang Mai faces risks of flash floods and riverbank overflow along the Ping and Kok rivers, as well as their tributaries.
However, the province has implemented effective and standardised warning systems, receiving information from relevant agencies and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to alert residents in advance, allowing them to evacuate and act safely, he said.
He also mentioned the concerns of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior, who have instructed the DDPM to closely monitor the situation and be ready to provide rapid assistance to affected communities.
The department has deployed disaster relief machinery and operational teams to support the area. The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre 10 in Lampang has supplied water pumps, pumping vehicles, and clean drinking water production trucks.
Furthermore, machinery resources have been relocated from the central region to the northern provinces to ensure immediate assistance can be provided.
Passakorn emphasised that if the provincial disaster relief machinery is insufficient or additional equipment is needed, they can immediately coordinate with the DDPM.
“The DDPM staff work 24 hours a day to monitor and issue warnings to residents in vulnerable areas. I urge the province to open a war room and assign officers to operate around the clock, without waiting for a disaster to occur. This will enable coordinated efforts in monitoring, warning and assisting affected people,” he concluded.
He also stressed the importance of accurate communication to the public to prevent misinformation and fake news that could cause misunderstanding and panic.
Following the meeting, the DDPM director-general and his team visited the area to oversee flood prevention and mitigation efforts related to overflow of the Ping River at the pier in front of the Nakorn Ping district office.
They also inspected the operation of water pumps in the Kad Kom and Chang Khian communities in Mueang Chiang Mai district.