Flood alert issued as Phong River levels continue to rise in Loei

Earlier, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) sent out warnings via the Cell Broadcast system and SMS to residents in high-risk areas, urging them to move their belongings to higher ground and to urgently relocate vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and patients to safe locations.

The department also advised the public to closely monitor official updates and to report incidents or request assistance via the LINE account @1784DDPM or the DDPM emergency hotline at 1784, available 24 hours a day.