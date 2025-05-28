Monsoon weather brings heavy rains and flood risks across Thailand

At the same time, a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rains, the department added.
The department warned that people in affected areas should be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which could lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly near waterways, foothills, and lowland areas. It also advises the public to stay healthy, as the weather remains highly variable.
Farmers are urged to prepare for potential damage by improving drainage systems in their agricultural areas to help mitigate the effects on crops and livestock.
In addition to the rain, strong winds are expected to push waves in the upper Andaman Sea to 2 metres high, and up to 1–2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.
The authorities are advising all vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore until conditions improve.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 29-33°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.