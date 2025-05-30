Monsoon brings heavy rains across Thailand, authorities warn of flood risks

The monsoon trough has shifted northward, now lying across the upper North of Thailand and extending into upper Laos, connecting with a low-pressure system over upper Vietnam, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Friday.

Meanwhile, the moderate southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, it added.

This weather pattern is expected to bring isolated heavy rains to the upper regions of the country, with very heavy rains likely in the North and Northeast. The department warned the public to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and water accumulation that could cause flash floods and overflows, particularly near waterways, foothills, and lowland areas.

Farmers are advised to improve drainage systems in agricultural areas to reduce potential damage to crops and livestock.