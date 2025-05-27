Heavy rains and rough seas ahead as monsoon intensifies across Thailand

According to the latest forecast, a monsoon trough is currently lying over the Central Region, including Bangkok metropolitan area, as well as the Eastern Region, while a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Residents across affected areas are advised to remain vigilant for potential flash floods, overflows, and water accumulation, particularly in areas near foothills, waterways, and low-lying zones. The public is also urged to take care of their health amid highly variable weather conditions.
Farmers are recommended to prepare by improving drainage systems in agricultural areas to protect crops and livestock from possible flood damage.
At sea, rather strong winds are causing waves of up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, and 1–2 metres in the lower Andaman Sea, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thundershowers.
All vessels operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing near stormy areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore until conditions improve, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 28-33°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 28-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 29-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-34°C.