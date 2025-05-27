Heavy rains and rough seas ahead as monsoon intensifies across Thailand

According to the latest forecast, a monsoon trough is currently lying over the Central Region, including Bangkok metropolitan area, as well as the Eastern Region, while a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents across affected areas are advised to remain vigilant for potential flash floods, overflows, and water accumulation, particularly in areas near foothills, waterways, and low-lying zones. The public is also urged to take care of their health amid highly variable weather conditions.

Farmers are recommended to prepare by improving drainage systems in agricultural areas to protect crops and livestock from possible flood damage.