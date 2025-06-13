Heavy rains and strong winds across Thailand as tropical storm WUTIP intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department announced on Friday that a monsoon trough is currently lying across the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, while a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern is expected to bring isolated very heavy rains to the Northeast and East, and isolated heavy rains to the North and South (west coast) regions.
Residents in these areas should be prepared for heavy to very heavy rainfall and the potential for flash floods and overflowing waterways, especially in lowland and foothill areas. Farmers are advised to take preventive measures to protect crops from potential damage.
In addition, strong winds are causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to reach 2–3 metres high, with waves potentially exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be about 2 metres high, and may rise above 2 metres in thunderstorms. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore for one more day.
Additionally, at 4:00 a.m. on June 13, the tropical storm WUTIP over the upper South China Sea intensified into a severe tropical storm, located about 100 km south of Hainan Island at 17.8°N latitude, 108.6°E longitude, with maximum sustained winds of 90 km/h. The storm is moving northwest at 12 km/h and is expected to pass through Hainan and make landfall over southern China between June 13–14. It is likely to weaken into a tropical depression and eventually dissipate into an active low-pressure system.
The department said that this storm is not expected to affect Thailand but will strengthen the southwest monsoon, leading to more rains and heavy rain in the eastern part of the Northeast region. The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will also see stronger waves.
Travelers are urged to check weather conditions before traveling, especially in areas affected by the storm.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-34°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 28-33°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 29-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 32-34°C.