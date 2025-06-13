Heavy rains and strong winds across Thailand as tropical storm WUTIP intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department announced on Friday that a monsoon trough is currently lying across the North and upper Northeast of Thailand, while a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern is expected to bring isolated very heavy rains to the Northeast and East, and isolated heavy rains to the North and South (west coast) regions.

Residents in these areas should be prepared for heavy to very heavy rainfall and the potential for flash floods and overflowing waterways, especially in lowland and foothill areas. Farmers are advised to take preventive measures to protect crops from potential damage.

In addition, strong winds are causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to reach 2–3 metres high, with waves potentially exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be about 2 metres high, and may rise above 2 metres in thunderstorms. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore for one more day.