Weather alert: Heavy rains in upper Thailand as storm WUTIP nears China

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough is currently lying across the upper North and upper Laos, while a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely across the upper regions of the country, raising the risk of flash floods and overflows, especially in foothill and lowland areas, the department said. Residents are advised to exercise caution, and farmers should take preventive measures to protect crops from potential damage.

In contrast, the southern region is expected to see reduced rainfall, with only isolated thundershowers anticipated, the department said.

At sea, moderate winds and waves are forecast in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, with waves reaching about 2 metres high and exceeding 2 metres in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf, waves will range between 1–2 metres, also rising above 2 metres during storms. All vessels are urged to proceed with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm “WUTIP”, currently in the Gulf of Tonkin, is expected to make landfall in Guangdong, China today (June 14). The storm poses no direct threat to Thailand, but travellers are advised to check weather conditions before travelling.