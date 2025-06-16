Central Vietnam hit hard as Storm Wutip claims lives and devastates crops

Storm Wutip has claimed five lives and left two people missing in central Vietnam, while triggering severe flooding across tens of thousands of hectares of farmland, according to authorities.

The latest update from the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention reported that, as of 6:00 pm on Saturday, three people had died in Quang Tri and two in Quang Binh, with two more still missing in Quang Binh.

Heavy rainfall and widespread flooding have inundated 70,643 hectares of rice fields and crops, with the most extensive damage recorded in Quang Tri (25,110 ha), Thua Thien Hue (23,649 ha), and Quang Binh (21,254 ha). Ha Tinh reported 630 hectares affected.